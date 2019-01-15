Lexington woman still searching for missing mother over 2 decades later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A mystery has been haunting a local family for 24 years.

Debra Jean Asbury, of Lexington, has been missing since Sept. 26, 1994.

"I didn't really get a chance to know who she was and I feel like that's not fair," said Courtney Patterson, Asbury's daughter.

Police believe Asbury left her home on Westside Drive and started walking toward a corner store on West Fifth Avenue to meet her boyfriend. Asbury left her purse along with her keys and ID behind. She's never been heard from since.

Over two decades later, Patterson is still pushing to bring her mom home.

"She's my mom and I feel like it's my obligation to keep pushing as hard as we can until we do have answers," Patterson said.

Patterson says her mom was remembered for her sense of humor, love for the beach and kindness towards others.

"She was just pretty much a big teddy bear. Everybody loved her and she loved everybody too," Patterson said.

Patterson says she will never stop searching for answers.

"We're not going to quit looking and if whoever is out there had something to do with it, we are going to find them, even if it kills me we will find them," Patterson said.