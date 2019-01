FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A Florida teenager who may have been abducted could be headed to Denver, Colo., according to KUSA.

Dayna Dilauro, 17, was last seen at her home in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Dec. 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dilauro has been described as a 17-year-old white female, standing 4-feet-9 and weighing about 82 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen her can call 911.