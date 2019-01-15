Firefighters say generator caused flames that damaged Greensboro home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A spokesperson for the Greensboro Fire Department said Tuesday that a generator caused a fire at a home on Crestbrook Court Sunday morning.

Neighbors said they watched flames travel from the back of the house through the roof and said the fire spread quickly.

"The really frightening part was the fire came through the pitch over the front door. So that told me that it was traveling pretty quickly," Kathy Cormack said.

Greensboro Fire Department Assistant Chief Dwayne Church said exhaust from a generator operating during a power outage sparked the flames outside the home. He said the homeowner was able to escape and no injuries were reported.

Church said that the fire was the first fire started by a generator in the city this season. He said homeowners should still remain cautious through the winter months and always operate generators outside.

"We've always stressed that that exhaust can increase the carbon monoxide inside a structure, we also want to make sure that all of our residents know that the radiant heat coming from that exhaust can also cause a fire to the exterior of your home."

Church added that homeowners should run generators at least 10 feet away from the exterior of their home.

"That prevents that from heating the exterior of the house up. Also, what that does is the exhaust itself will not enter in any windows or doors or anything like that, increasing the carbon monoxide inside the structure," he said.