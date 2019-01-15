Fire in mobile classroom at Bessemer Elementary while students inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Students were in a mobile classroom at Bessemer Elementary School when it caught fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Guilford County Schools spokesperson Nora Shoptaw.

The fire was reported at 1:11 p.m. in a mobile classroom that was being used for a physical education class.

The fire is now out, Greensboro Fire Department Assistant Chief Dwayne Church said.

The teacher and students safely left the classroom and relocated to the main building, Shoptaw said.

Teachers and students from adjacent mobile classrooms were also moved to the main building.

Students returned to their mobile classrooms to get their belongings for dismissal around 2:30 p.m.

There is no word on what started the fire.

36.089555 -79.737446