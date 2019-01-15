Famous wild horse from North Carolina Outer Banks dies

COROLLA, N.C. — A famous wild horse from North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced on Monday.

“It is with incredible sadness that we must announce the death of our beloved stallion Roamer,” the fund wrote on Instagram.

On the morning of Dec. 12, 2018, the horse was showing signs of colic and the fund called a vet.

“She and our staff did everything in their power to save Roamer, but he had a tear in his GI tract that led to sepsis,” the fund wrote. “It was less than 24 hours after he first showed signs of colic that we made the difficult decision to let him go.”

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the loss was “absolutely devastating” for everyone who works at the fund as well as for the herd.

Roamer leaves behind his offspring and “his legacy as an ambassador for his breed.”

“Rest free and easy, Roamer. We love you,” they wrote.

Roamer’s photo is featured on the Corolla Wild Horse Fund’s educational billboard along U.S. 158 in Coinjock, according to the Outer Banks Voice. The horse was also a regular at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund’s “Meet a Mustang” events.