Coyote that wandered into bathroom at music venue released back in the wild

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A coyote is back home in the wild after wandering into the bathroom of a downtown Nashville music venue.

Metro Nashville police posted an image of the coyote to its Twitter page on Monday, saying the animal was able to get inside Music City Center.

The animal ran up a ramp, made it into a showroom and some employees circled around him and guided him to the bathroom, according to the venue.

The department said police and animal control officers used catch poles to take the animal to an officer’s car and then set the coyote free in the woods.

WTVF reported that the coyote got in after running past a security checkpoint.