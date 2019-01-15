× Chancellor Carol Folt to leave UNC earlier than expected, Board of Governors accepts resignation effective Jan. 31

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC Chancellor Carol Folt announced plans Monday to step down at the end of the academic year. Now she will be leaving much sooner than that.

The decision was made during a closed Board of Governors meeting Tuesday morning, WTVD reports.

Her resignation is now effective Jan. 31.

Folt released a statement Tuesday afternoon:

“While I’m disappointed by the Board of Governors’ timeline, I have truly loved my almost six years at Carolina. Working with our students, faculty and staff has inspired me every day. It is their passion and dedication, and the generosity of our alumni and community, that drive this great University. I believe that Carolina’s next chancellor will be extremely fortunate, and I will always be proud to be a Tar Heel.”