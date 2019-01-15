× Carol Channing, legendary Broadway actress, dies at 97

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Carol Channing, the legendary Broadway actress who played Dolly Levi in “Hello, Dolly!” has died, according to Fox News, citing her publicist. She was 97.

Channing died early Tuesday morning at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

“It is with extreme heartache, that I have to announce the passing of an original Industry Pioneer, Legend and Icon – Miss Carol Channing. I admired her before I met her, and have loved her since the day she stepped … or fell rather … into my life,” her publicist B Harlan Boll told Broadway World in a statement. “It is so very hard to see the final curtain lower on a woman who has been a daily part of my life for more than a third of it. We supported each other, cried with each other, argued with each other, but always ended up laughing with each other.

Channing was notable for starring in Broadway and film musicals, her characters typically radiate a fervent expressiveness and an easily identifiable voice, whether singing or for comedic effect.