3 suspects arrested after North Carolina trooper seriously injured in shooting

ELM CITY, N.C. – Three suspects have been taken into custody after a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was shot and injured Monday.

WTVD reported that Trooper D.C. Harrell, a five-year veteran assigned to Wilson County, was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the three suspects, 40-year-old William Boswell and 25-year-old Bryan Mullins, were taken into custody Monday evening.

At about 12 a.m., officials arrested the third suspect, 36-year-old John Jones, in a wooded area off Cattail Road near Weaver Road.

He was taken to Wilson Medical Center with minor injuries and will be taken before a magistrate after he receives medical clearance.

Jones has been charged in the shooting, which happened on Sharon Acres Road in Elm City, Woodard said.

Jones has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Boswell and Mullins have been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. They were booked into the Wilson County Detention under a $15,000 secure bond.

“This needless assault provides another reminder of the perils law enforcement officers face each day,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr, commander of the State Highway Patrol. “I would ask everyone to keep Trooper Harrell’s family and our entire organization in their thoughts and prayers.”

Trooper Harrell is the son of retired Sergeant L. C. Harrell and the grandson of retired Trooper T. C. Cherry.