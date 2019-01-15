2 arrested after home break-in, dogs killed, pursuit and crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two men are facing numerous charges after a home break-in, pursuit and crash early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Lexington police.
At 1:17 a.m., Lexington police received a shots fired call at 207 Agner Lane.
When officers arrived, they talked to the homeowner and learned that the home was broken into and shots were fired into a glass door leading into the residence, which resulted in two dogs being killed.
The suspects came into the home, took two guns and left. The homeowner was not injured.
At 8:10 a.m., officers tried to stop a white Kia driven by Isaiah Scott Beck, 20, of High Point, around Young Drive and Old Highway 64 East. Beck had outstanding warrants for his arrest and had been identified as a suspect in the Agner Lane break-in.
Beck led officers on a short pursuit that ended in a crash at the dead end of Colonial Drive.
Beck and Jaylen Deshawn Sawyer, 18, of High Point, ran from the vehicle. A perimeter was set up and at 8:53 a.m., Beck and Sawyer were arrested on Frankwood Drive.
Two guns, 114 grams of cocaine and 879 grams of marijuana were seized from the vehicle.
A third person of interest is still at large, Lexington police said.
Beck is charged with:
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Breaking and entering
- Larceny of a firearm
- Trafficking cocaine by possession/transport
- Felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance
- Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Felony animal abuse (two counts)
- Shooting into an occupied dwelling
- Resist delay obstruct
- Misuse of 911
- Felony speeding to elude
- Speeding in excess of 15 mph over posted speed limit
- Careless and reckless driving
- Driving while license revoked
Sawyer is charged with:
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Breaking and entering
- Larceny of a firearm
- Trafficking cocaine by possession and transport
- Felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance
- Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Felony animal abuse (two counts)
- Shooting into an occupied dwelling
- Resist delay obstruct
- Misuse of 911