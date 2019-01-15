× 2 arrested after home break-in, dogs killed, pursuit and crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two men are facing numerous charges after a home break-in, pursuit and crash early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Lexington police.

At 1:17 a.m., Lexington police received a shots fired call at 207 Agner Lane.

When officers arrived, they talked to the homeowner and learned that the home was broken into and shots were fired into a glass door leading into the residence, which resulted in two dogs being killed.

The suspects came into the home, took two guns and left. The homeowner was not injured.

At 8:10 a.m., officers tried to stop a white Kia driven by Isaiah Scott Beck, 20, of High Point, around Young Drive and Old Highway 64 East. Beck had outstanding warrants for his arrest and had been identified as a suspect in the Agner Lane break-in.

Beck led officers on a short pursuit that ended in a crash at the dead end of Colonial Drive.

Beck and Jaylen Deshawn Sawyer, 18, of High Point, ran from the vehicle. A perimeter was set up and at 8:53 a.m., Beck and Sawyer were arrested on Frankwood Drive.

Two guns, 114 grams of cocaine and 879 grams of marijuana were seized from the vehicle.

A third person of interest is still at large, Lexington police said.

Beck is charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Breaking and entering

Larceny of a firearm

Trafficking cocaine by possession/transport

Felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony animal abuse (two counts)

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Resist delay obstruct

Misuse of 911

Felony speeding to elude

Speeding in excess of 15 mph over posted speed limit

Careless and reckless driving

Driving while license revoked

Sawyer is charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Breaking and entering

Larceny of a firearm

Trafficking cocaine by possession and transport

Felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony animal abuse (two counts)

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Resist delay obstruct

Misuse of 911