Schools closed, delayed as ice continues to impact Piedmont Triad

Stokes County Schools and Rockingham County Schools are closed on Monday. Guilford County Schools is on a 2-hour delay. Several others are also on a delay including Surry County and Davie County schools.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain turned into freezing rain Saturday night and Sunday morning, leaving trees down and thousands without power in the area.

The icing was significant for parts of the Piedmont, resulting in ice forming and trees and power lines falling.

As of about 7:30 a.m., Duke Energy reported that about 44,000 people were without power in North Carolina with Energy United reporting about another 2,800 North Carolinians without power.

"The sleet and freezing rain that passed through the Carolinas over the weekend has resulted in significant damage to the electric grid across select counties of North Carolina," Duke Energy said in a statement. "Crews are out in full force actively assessing damage and restoring power and will continuously update the outage map to provide more specific estimated restoration times as they progress."

The greatest number of customers affected are in Forsyth County at more than 18,000 Duke Energy customers affected, while neighboring counties face numbers up to a couple thousand.

Duke Energy reported the latest estimated restoration time is no later than 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Driving conditions could be difficult with black ice on and near roadways. That ice could thaw after the sun comes up.

Monday will be cloudy and chilly with a high of 40.

An additional 300 Duke Energy resources have been brought to the Triad to restore power, according to Duke Energy.