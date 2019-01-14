Rockingham County residents detail power problems after icy weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Just outside of Reidsville, Rocky Ford Road winds through a rural, tree-filled landscape. On this date, every tree is covered in a thick layer of ice. While it's a beautiful sight to see, it's a big headache for Whitney Clark.

"About six to seven trees fell at one time," Clark said. "It was a loud boom."

The weekend ice storm delivered enough ice to snap the tops of trees or crush the whole tree. And when the trees fell, power lines came down with them.

"Sunday morning around 5:45, our lights flashed and came back on and then went out for good," Clark said.

Without power, Clark and other family members gathered at a relative's house because they had a generator.

"I don't like hearing that thing run all night," Clark said. "But it's worth it. We have power and we have heat."

Homeowners were given an estimated restoration time of Tuesday night. But with Duke Energy crews already on Rocky Ford Road, Clark hopes she can turn off the generator soon.

A lot of folks living on or near Rocky Ford Road have generators because this is not the first time they have been without power.

"Well, we've had two hurricanes, a tornado and then this ice storm," Curtis Manley said. "There's been a lot of damage."

When Manley lost his power early Sunday, he cranked up his generator and invited his family over.

"My daughter and my granddaughter came to stay with us until the power came back on," Manley said.

For the storm-exhausted folks near Rocky Ford Road, they are hoping this is the last time they see crews out restoring power to their part of Rockingham County for the rest of winter.