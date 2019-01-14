× Police arrest another suspect in fatal shooting of security guard at Burlington sweepstakes

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police have arrested a eighth suspect in a robbery and fatal shooting at a Burlington sweepstakes, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Robert Lloyd Saunders, 28, of Charlotte, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Thomas Le.

Le was a 25-year-old security guard who died at the Gone Fishing Sweepstakes on April 8.

Police found two other victims at the business, one an employee and the other a customer. Both were taken to the hospital and later released.

Jeffrey Horace Evans Jr., 24, Terrence Shaquille Harvey, 23, and Tevin Lamontrell Leath, 25, all of Burlington, were charged last year with felony obstruction of justice.

Shamar Ramel Holloway, 35, of Graham, was arrested in High Point, also in April. He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Three other suspects were arrested in April as well, Tanesha Annette Jeffries, 23, Anthony Lamar Cason, 22, and Jimal Edward Jenkins, 27. Each were charged with first-degree murder, among other charges.