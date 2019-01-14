Weather closings and delays

North Carolina State Trooper reportedly shot in Wilson County

Posted 6:43 pm, January 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:45PM, January 14, 2019

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

ELM CITY, N.C. — There’s a large police presence in Wilson County and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reports a trooper has been shot.

Several law enforcement agencies are in the area of Haynes and Beauvue roads in Elm City.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the trooper was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The State Highway Patrol would not confirm the information from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

