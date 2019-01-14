× North Carolina State Trooper reportedly shot in Wilson County

ELM CITY, N.C. — There’s a large police presence in Wilson County and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reports a trooper has been shot.

Several law enforcement agencies are in the area of Haynes and Beauvue roads in Elm City.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the trooper was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

We have received word that a State Trooper has been shot in Wilson County. Suspect is on the run. Trooper is being transported to the hospital with condition unknown. Praying for the trooper! Praying that 2019 gets better. We can't stay on this path. — Pitt County Sheriff (@PittSheriff) January 14, 2019

The State Highway Patrol would not confirm the information from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

