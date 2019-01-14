North Carolina State Trooper reportedly shot in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. — There’s a large police presence in Wilson County and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reports a trooper has been shot.
Several law enforcement agencies are in the area of Haynes and Beauvue roads in Elm City.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the trooper was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
The State Highway Patrol would not confirm the information from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
35.806545 -77.863315