× About 44,000 without power Monday morning after icy weekend

Thousands remain without power after a weekend wintry mix that brought down trees across the Piedmont Triad.

“The sleet and freezing rain that passed through the Carolinas over the weekend has resulted in significant damage to the electric grid across select counties of North Carolina,” Duke Energy said in a statement. “Crews are out in full force actively assessing damage and restoring power and will continuously update the outage map to provide more specific estimated restoration times as they progress.

As of about 7:30 a.m., Duke Energy reported that about 44,000 people were without power in North Carolina with Energy United reporting about another 2,800 North Carolinians without power.

The greatest number of customers affected are in Forsyth County at more than 18,000 Duke Energy customers affected, while neighboring counties face numbers up to a couple thousand.

The following Triad counties have more than 1,000 Duke Energy customers affected as of about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Caswell — 2,957

Forsyth — 18,023

Guilford — 2,431

Rockingham — 5,484

Stokes — 5,149

Stokes County is the only county reporting more than 1,000 Energy United customers without power, as of this time, at 1,503 customers.

Duke Energy reported the latest estimated restoration time is no later than 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.