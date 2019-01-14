× Man arrested after pastor shot, killed while opening doors to his church on Sunday morning

JACKSON, Miss. — A man has confessed after a pastor was shot and killed while opening the doors to his church in Mississippi, according to authorities.

WAPT reported that Marquez “Dog Pound” Hamilton, 22, was arrested late Sunday night and has been charged with capital murder, armed robbery, auto theft and conspiracy.

Warrants have been issued for three other suspects who police are still looking for.

Anthony Longino, 62, was found dead outside New Bethany Church in Jackson on Sunday morning.

Police said the man was killed while opening the church doors. The suspects then allegedly robbed him and stole his truck, a blue 2018 Dodge Ram.

Police found the victim’s truck at a home and investigators said a man was running from the property before officers arrived. He was later arrested by the SWAT team.