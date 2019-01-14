Icy, winter storm leaves thousands without power in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Freezing temperatures, rain and ice left its mark on the Triad throughout Sunday.

After the Saturday's overnight rain, the freezing temperatures caused trees limbs to ice over.

The winter weather left thousands without power waiting on power crews to restore.

"It’s rough you go in and flip switches and they don’t work and it’s cold, but we do… thank God we have gas logs," said Winston-Salem resident, Robin Hinson.

Trees hanging on power lines blocked several roads in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

"We have seen a lot of down tree limbs, and downed trees that have been the major culprit in this storm and often times some repairs can be as simple as a crew coming in and re-setting a line, but often times it takes an hour or multiple hours to repair,” said Jeff Brooks, Duke Energy spokesperson

A large Red Oak tree crashed down on a house on Shannon Drive in Winston-Salem. The owner says no was one hurt, however, the tree left a gaping hole in the home's roof.

Residents on Leinbach drive were without power after a tree fell on a power line, the road was blocked off for hours.

"Ice is a really tough situation for our crews to work in, there are very well trained to work in and it’s very trying conditions. Certainly, when you see the amount of ice we saw in here in Forsyth and Guildford it breaks down trees limbs, brings down trees and in some areas, it can even cause the lines to sag," said Brooks.

Duke Energy brought in hundreds of crews ahead of the winter weather and they say they will be working around the clock to ensure power's restored.