GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Firefighters battled a fire at the former location of Geeksboro Monday evening, according to Greensboro Fire Department Assistant Chief Dwayne Church

The fire was reported at 2134 Lawndale Drive.

The fire was brought under control by 6 p.m.

Crews are still investigating to determine how the fire started.

The is no estimate on the extent of the damage.

No injuries were reported.

Geeksboro is located at 2618 Lawndale Drive.

36.104196 -79.818184