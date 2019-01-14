Government shutdown impacts travel in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are going without paychecks, including those working for the Transportation Security Administration.

Some airport security line wait times have jumped amid the government shutdown.

"Usually it's a breeze. This time it took 45 minutes, close to an hour," said Steven Mchugh, who was traveling through the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

No stranger to traveling, Mchugh says there were more hold ups at the airport in Portland, Maine, than in the past.

"They only had one security line open where there are normally multiple. I'm not sure if that was timing or the furloughs," Mchugh said.

The TSA reported a jump in no shows among screeners on Monday. The national absence rate was 7.6 percent compared to 3.6 percent this day one year ago.

Mchugh says as a furloughed employee himself he understands all too well what's at stake.

"It's a tough position for them, especially if money is tight to have to come in and not the have the chance to make money elsewhere," Mchugh said.