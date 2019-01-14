× Fort Bragg service member injured during pistol training

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A service member assigned to the Joint Special Operations Command headquarters was injured during a training exercise at Fort Bragg Monday.

The service member received immediate medical treatment onsite and was transported to Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg said in a news release.

The service members were conducting pistol training as part of their deployment readiness.

No other injuries were sustained during the training exercise.