Fort Bragg service member injured during pistol training
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A service member assigned to the Joint Special Operations Command headquarters was injured during a training exercise at Fort Bragg Monday.
The service member received immediate medical treatment onsite and was transported to Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg said in a news release.
The service members were conducting pistol training as part of their deployment readiness.
No other injuries were sustained during the training exercise.
