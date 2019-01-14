Duke Energy crews work to restore power in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A Duke Energy spokesperson says all of their customer will have their power restored by Tuesday night and many will have it even earlier an that.

FOX8 crews saw multiple energy teams working in northwest Winston-Salem on Monday.

Forsyth County was the hardest hit area with outages across the Piedmont Triad.

More than 20,000 customers in Forsyth County did not have power when crews began working on Monday Morning.

By around 5 p.m. only 7,500 were still in the dark.

Saul Juarez Armengol was happy to see workers near his home on Speas Road Monday afternoon.

“We are just glad they are here and glad they are working pretty fast,” Armengol said.

He and 10 other family members crammed into another home Sunday night. His house didn’t have power for more than a day.

“We had to use flashlights to grab a couple things,” Armengol said. “It was probably almost as cold as it is outside.”

Duke Energy will halt their efforts overnight, with only emergency crews working. The teams will be back out when the sun rises Tuesday morning.

Around 1,600 Duke Energy crew members have been working in the Piedmont Triad since the freeze over the weekend.