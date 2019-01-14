× Dream job: Get paid $130,000 a year to live on an island and run a lighthouse

If your dream job is to live on an island and run a lighthouse, you may be in luck.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the East Brother Lighthouse has been turned into a bed and breakfast and is on a 7-acre island in the middle of San Pablo Bay in California.

The inn is offering the job opportunity to a couple who will live on the island and maintain the bed and breakfast.

The couple will clean rooms, prepare food and ferry the guests, so a boat operator’s license is required.

The 5-bedroom inn is open four days a week, serving both dinner and breakfast.

The couple who gets the job will split a yearly salary of about $130,000 and will also be provided room and board on the island, according to the paper.

Anyone interested, can click here to download the application.