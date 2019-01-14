× Asheboro woman takes home winning $750,000 lottery prize

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Carol Bray, of Asheboro, won the top prize in the Jumbo Bucks game, taking home on Friday a $750,000 prize.

Her good luck occurred with a $10 ticket bought at Sumner Food Mart and Hardware on Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, according to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Bray claimed her prize Friday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $530,678.

Lottery officials said ticket sales from games like Jumbo Bucks help the lottery raise more than $650 million a year for education.