3rd drug tunnel found crossing into Arizona in past month

NOGALES, Ariz. — Mexican authorities say they have discovered another drug tunnel at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Last week, Mexican police released video showing a 32-foot-long tunnel that they say runs from Mexico to the border town of Nogales.
This is the third tunnel found crossing into Nogales in the past month, according to KPNX.
Mexican authorities believe the tunnel was being used to smuggle drugs and people across the border, according to the video.
It is unclear how authorities found the tunnel.
31.340377 -110.934253