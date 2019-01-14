3rd drug tunnel found crossing into Arizona in past month

NOGALES, Ariz. — Mexican authorities say they have discovered another drug tunnel at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Last week, Mexican police released video showing a 32-foot-long tunnel that they say runs from Mexico to the border town of Nogales.

#Nogales #Sonora. Como parte de nuestro servicio para brindar seguridad en la zona fronteriza, policías federales detectaron un túnel de casi 10 metros de longitud, presumiblemente usado para cometer ilícitos. Tu reporte es seguro y confidencial llama 088 o usa #PFMovil. pic.twitter.com/uenMTmZ6H5 — Policía Federal Mx (@PoliciaFedMx) January 9, 2019

This is the third tunnel found crossing into Nogales in the past month, according to KPNX.

Mexican authorities believe the tunnel was being used to smuggle drugs and people across the border, according to the video.

It is unclear how authorities found the tunnel.