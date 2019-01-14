× 2 men injured in shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem that resulted in two men being hurt.

Officers met with the victims at a hospital Sunday night where they were being treated, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

They were both shot while traveling on a local interstate highway, but the exact location remains uncertain.

Steven Denzel Witherspoon, 26, of Winston-Salem, has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The other victim, Darrion Martel Williams, 24, of Greensboro, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on the case can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.