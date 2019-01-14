× 1 person shot in overnight assault in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot in Greensboro Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot at about 10:08 p.m. on the 800 block of Ross Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a victims suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No other information has been released as police continue to investigate what they’re calling an “aggravated assault.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword “badboyz” and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.