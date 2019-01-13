× Woman banned from Walmart after allegedly riding electric cart while drinking wine from Pringles can

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – A woman has been banned from Walmart after authorities said rode around the parking lot in an electric cart for hours while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

The Wichita Falls Times Record News reported that it happened outside a Walmart in Wichita Falls, Texas on Friday morning.

Police were called to the store where a witness said she had been riding an electric cart for disabled shoppers around the parking lot for hours. She was also allegedly drinking wine from a Pringles chips can.

Police found her at a nearby restaurant and told her she was banned from that Walmart location.