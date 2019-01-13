Stokes County officials open shelter at high school as thousands still without power

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – Stokes County opened a shelter at West Stokes High School on Sunday afternoon after thousands in the county lost power.

Authorities opened the shelter at 4 p.m. at 1400 Priddy Road in King.

Nearly 8,000 people in the county were still without power by the time it opened.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain turned into freezing rain Saturday night and Sunday morning, leaving trees down and thousands without power in the area.

The icing was significant for parts of the Piedmont, resulting in ice forming and trees and power lines falling.

Thousands are without power in the Piedmont, including more than 30,000 in Forsyth County. Crews are still assessing the damage and have not said when power is expected to be back.