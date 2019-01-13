Police looking for 2 ‘persons of interest’ after car fire sparks search for missing 86-year-old King man

KING, N.C. – Police in King have released information about two “persons in interest” in the case of a missing man believed to be in danger.

A Silver Alert was issued for Arzell Tuttle, 86, of King, shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Police said emergency responders in Forsyth County were called to a suspicious fire on Kentucky Avenue in Winston-Salem on Friday. Arriving responders found a vehicle on fire with nobody inside.

Communications contacted a family member of the vehicle’s owner to help find the registered owner, according to police. The family member was unable to find Tuttle, who lives in King.

Police went to Tuttle’s home in the 700 block of East King Street and found “suspicious circumstances leading them to believe that the missing man was likely assaulted and kidnapped or possibly worse,” according to police.

Witnesses described seeing two people between 3 and 5 p.m. Friday where Tuttle’s vehicle was found abandoned.

Police described them as follows:

A black female with medium dark skin slim approximately 5’3” tall black head covering “beanie” type cap wearing a white coat and dark pants



A black male with light colored skin Slim Approximately 6’ tall Black hair



Both were seen in a silver, early 2000s model Pontiac Grand Am 2-door car, according to police.

Police in King and Winston-Salem are looking for Tuttle. Anyone with any information can call 911, Stokes County Crime Stoppers at (800) 672-2851, Winston Salem Crime Stoppers ‪at (336) 727-2800 or King police at (336) 983-0886