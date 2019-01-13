Photos: Wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain turns into freezing rain across the Piedmont

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain turned into freezing rain Saturday night and Sunday morning, leaving trees down and thousands without power in the area.

The icing was significant for parts of the Piedmont, resulting in ice forming and trees and power lines falling.

More than 21,000 people in both Guilford and Forsyth counties are without power. Power is expected to be restored in Forsyth at about 10 a.m. and at about 12 a.m. Monday in Guilford.

There are between 1,000 and 20,000 outages reported in Wilkes, Surry, Stokes, Yadkin, Stokes and Rockingham counties. The damage is being accessed for a restoration time.

Driving conditions could be difficult. Sunday afternoon will feature cloudy skies with highs in the middle-30s.

Some upper level spin could bring freezing drizzle early Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be cloudy with highs in the upper-30s to lower-40s.

Road conditions are extremely hazardous. Trees and power lines are down throughout the city. Please use extreme caution. #wsfire .119 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) January 13, 2019

The #Lewisville Fire Department sharing these photos and warning that Highway 421 is closed in BOTH directions from Williams Road to Lewisville Clemmons Road because of several downed trees and power lines. Find an alternate route! #MyFOX8 #NCWX pic.twitter.com/lSF98MggCc — Lori Denberg (@LDENBERG) January 13, 2019

As of 7:30 AM, the back edge of the precip shield is moving across the western Piedmont. The white dashed line is the freezing line. See attached graphic for more details. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/ERLkaBqeC1 — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) January 13, 2019