× Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV Saturday in Greensboro, according to police.

Thomas Henrickson, 53, of Greensboro, died after being hit by a gray 2010 Honda CR-V on East Bessemer Avenue near Magnolia Street.

Police said the victim was walking northbound and the SUV was headed east. The SUV hit him and he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on any possible charges against the driver. Authorities are investigating.