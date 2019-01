× Man shot, killed inside North Carolina mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One man is dead from an apparent gunshot wound at the Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, according to authorities.

Officials told WSOC that the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

WCNC reported that one suspect is in custody and the shooting does not appear to be random or a robbery.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspect or victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.