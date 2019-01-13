× Icy conditions causing power problems for thousands in the Piedmont

A large storm system and icy conditions have left thousands across North Carolina without power.

More than 21,000 people in both Guilford and Forsyth counties are without power. Power is expected to be restored in Forsyth at about 10 a.m. and at about 12 a.m. Monday in Guilford.

There are between 1,000 and 20,000 outages reported in Wilkes, Surry, Stokes, Yadkin, Stokes and Rockingham counties. The damage is being accessed for a restoration time.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain turned into freezing rain Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The icing was significant for parts of the Piedmont, resulting in ice forming and trees and power lines falling.

Driving conditions could be difficult. Sunday afternoon will feature cloudy skies with highs in the middle-30s.

Some upper level spin could bring freezing drizzle early Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be cloudy with highs in the upper-30s to lower-40s.