2 people safely escape house fire in Randolph County

TRINITY, N.C. – Two people were inside a Randolph County home that caught fire Sunday afternoon, but both managed to get out safe.

Firefighters were called to 4166 Redding Country Road in Trinity shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

There is no word on what started the fire, but authorities believe it started in the basement.

Smoke was still coming from the home as of about 6:45 p.m., but the flames had been put out.

Guil-Rand and Sophia fire departments were called to the scene.