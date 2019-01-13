2 people safely escape house fire in Randolph County

Photo Gallery
TRINITY, N.C. – Two people were inside a Randolph County home that caught fire Sunday afternoon, but both managed to get out safe.
Firefighters were called to 4166 Redding Country Road in Trinity shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.
There is no word on what started the fire, but authorities believe it started in the basement.
Smoke was still coming from the home as of about 6:45 p.m., but the flames had been put out.
Guil-Rand and Sophia fire departments were called to the scene.
