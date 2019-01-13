× Cat in Wyoming has been infected with the bubonic plague

JOHNSON COUNTY, Wy. – A cat in Wyoming has been infected with the bubonic plague.

NBC News reported that the Johnson County cat in the third feline in the state in six months to contract the disease.

The infection was confirmed by lab results from the University of Wyoming. The cat has since recovered.

Health officials said that animals and fleas from animals can pass the plague on to humans.

The bubonic plague, also called black death, is an extremely rare, but serious bacterial infection. There were nine reported human infections in 2015.

Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, chills, headache, fatigue and muscle aches. It can be deadly if not treated as soon as possible.