× Boy dressed as Superman dies after falling out of 10th floor window

SANTIAGO, Chile – A 5-year-old boy dressed up as Superman died after falling from a 10th floor window while pretending to be the superhero.

Yahoo! reported that it reportedly happened as the boy’s mother was in the bathroom of their home in Santiago, Chile.

A witness said the boy was screaming and was seen hanging from fencing on the 10th floor window pane.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and died. His name has not been released.

Authorities are investigating and believe the tragedy was an accident. There is no word on any possible charges against the mother.