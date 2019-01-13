× 62-year-old man shot, robbed while opening doors to church

JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed and then robbed while opening the door to a Mississippi church.

WLBT reported that the 62-year-old victim was found dead outside New Bethany Church in Jackson on Sunday morning. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said the man was killed while opening church doors. The suspects then allegedly robbed him and stole his truck, a blue 2018 Dodge Ram.

Police said the suspects are also in an older model green pickup truck with a damaged rear windshield. Authorities are still looking for them. No word on their names.