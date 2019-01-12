Volunteers wanted to collect trash at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park in Greensboro, but were told no

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A group of volunteers who came to the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park to collect trash on Saturday was met with some resistance.

The park has not been getting its normal maintenance because the people in charge of keeping it clean are on furlough due to the partial government shutdown.

Despite the initial response from the park ranger, the group continued to clean the park. They say they’re doing their part.

“I enjoy the place,” said volunteer Susan Hogarth. “And things that are important to me and that I enjoy, and that are important to people I care about, I want to help take care of.”

The federal government partially shut down last month after lawmakers and the White House failed to reach an agreement on the amount of border wall money to include in a must-pass spending package.

A sign at the park's entrance said it is closed and that people who enter should be cautious because the park cannot provide any kind of assistance to visitors.

