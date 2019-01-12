Snake catcher captures python with more than 500 ticks living on it

An Australian snake catcher has captured a python with more than 500 ticks living on it.

A Facebook page called Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher group has been posting pictures and information about the snake.

The snake was reportedly captured in Coolangatta, a southern suburb in the city of Gold Coast. It had at least 511 ticks living on it.

The snake’s capture was streamed live on Facebook earlier this week after being apparently found in the pool in the backyard of a home.

“He’s got hundreds of ticks on him. Hundreds and hundreds, and that’s why he’s in the water. He’s trying to drown them,” the snake catcher said in the video.

Vets worked hours to remove the ticks from the snake, named Nike. The snake will be treated with drugs, which will kill the remaining ticks, according to officials.