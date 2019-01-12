Significant icing possible for parts of the Piedmont; trees and power lines could fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A large storm system will bring icy conditions to the Piedmont.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will turn into freezing rain Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The icing could be significant for parts of the Piedmont. If a quarter inch or more of ice forms, trees and power lines could fall.

Also, driving conditions could be difficult. Sunday afternoon will feature cloudy skies with highs in the middle-30s.

Some upper level spin could bring freezing drizzle early Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be cloudy with highs in the upper-30s to lower-40s.

Cloudy to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with lows in the upper-20s and highs in the middle-40s.

Wednesday will be a nice, sunny day. But the morning will be cold with lows in the middle 20s. Highs on Wednesday afternoon will be around 50 degrees.

Clouds will begin rolling in ahead of our next storm system. That means Friday will be a wet day with highs safely above freezing. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 50s.