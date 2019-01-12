× Portion of West Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro closed after wreck involving pedestrian

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night in Greensboro, according to authorities.

The crash shut down West Bessemer Avenue between Elm and Olive streets at about 7:15 p.m.

Greensboro police described the wreck as an “accident with injuries” in a press release, but did not say exactly what happened, who was hurt, or how bad.

There is no word on how long the road will be shut down.