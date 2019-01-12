Police release surveillance images of suspects accused of robbing Greensboro Family Dollar

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have released surveillance images of four people accused of robbing a Greensboro Family Dollar store at gunpoint.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard when the suspects entered and demanded cash, according to police.

Police said they were wearing dark clothing and Halloween masks and one of them had a handgun.

The suspects took the money and left. There is no word on whether anyone was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.