Police release images of suspect accused of robbing Papa John’s Pizza in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have released surveillance images of a man accused of robbing a pizza restaurant in Greensboro.

The suspect is accused of robbing the Papa John’s Pizza at 2827 Spring Garden St. shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, according to police. There is no word on if anyone was hurt.

The suspect can be seen in the images wearing a black knit hat, sunglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Police described him as about 5-feet-8, with a beard and dark skin.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.