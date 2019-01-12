× Car fire sparks search for 86-year-old man in King; family fears he has been assaulted and kidnapped

KING, N.C. – Police are looking for a missing 86-year-old King man whose car was found on fire in Winston-Salem.

Arzell Tuttle may be in danger, according to King police. A Silver Alert was issued shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Police said emergency responders in Forsyth County were called to a suspicious fire on Kentucky Avenue in Winston-Salem on Friday. Arriving responders found a vehicle on fire with nobody inside.

Communications contacted a family member of the vehicle’s owner to help find the registered owner, according to police. The family member was unable to find Tuttle, who lives in King.

Police went to Tuttle’s home in the 700 block of East King Street and found “suspicious circumstances leading them to believe that the missing man was likely assaulted and kidnapped or possibly worse,” according to police.

Tuttle has been described as an 86-year-old while male, standing 5-feet-9 and weighing about 100 pounds. He has balding gray hair and gray eyes, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Police in King and Winston-Salem are looking for Tuttle. Anyone with any information can call 911.