New software may put an end to Netflix password sharing

Do you share your Netflix passwords with friends and family? You may not be able to for much longer.

KTNV reported that new software was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Leas Vegas recently that could track down users who share passwords on streaming platforms.

The software could also potentially track the sharing of passwords on Hulu and Amazon Prime as well.

Netflix has not indicated if it plans on using such software.

The Consumer Electronics Show took place earlier this week at the Las Vegas Convention Center and showcased several gadgets including a 3-D smartphone camera and a smart lamp.