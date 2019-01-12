Man says landscaper asked to bury his cat in backyard, but instead it was a dead baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico man says his landscaper asked to bury his dead cat in the man’s backyard, but instead it was a dead baby.

KOAT reported that Thomas Dunn lives in the home where the body was found in the backyard.

David Zuber, the landscaper, and his girlfriend, Monique Romero, were arrested last week in the death of their 1-year-old daughter, Anastazia Romero.

Dunn said law enforcement, including United States Department of Homeland Security, knocked on his door at the beginning of January.

The body was found inside two layers of a white plastic trash bag inside of a black duffel bag buried in Dunn’s backyard.

Dunn said the suspect originally asked to bury his cat in the backyard. Dunn said he did not think that was strange because the yard was used as a pet cemetery.

Zuber and Romero face charges of child abuse resulting in death.