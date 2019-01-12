× J.D. Gibbs, co-founder of Joe Gibbs Racing and Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs’ eldest son, dies at 49

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Joe Gibbs Racing co-founder J.D. Gibbs, the eldest son of team owner and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs, has died.

NASCAR.com reported that J.D. Gibbs died Friday evening at the age of 49 following “complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease.”

In May of 2015, it was announced that JD was battling “conditions related to brain function.” He had been undergoing treatment in recent years.

Gibbs played football at The College of William & Mary and was married and had four children.

The Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, released a statement saying they are heartbroken for the Gibbs family.

“For anyone who had the honor and privilege to know J.D., he was instantly recognized as a champion in life and sports,” the statement read, in part.

A statement from Redskins owner Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya. pic.twitter.com/pNpYJ7rdb6 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) January 12, 2019

Saddened to hear this. JD was truly a great person! A very positive and driven man. Dude always left you with a smile. Breaks your heart knowing such a good person had to fight what he did. Comfort knowing he woke up this morning in a bright shinny place. 🙏 https://t.co/ol7CAC6XO8 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) January 12, 2019

Gutted by the news of JD Gibbs, I had the tremendous opportunity to be around him for 6 years and not a day went by where he had the smile that could light up the room! I always left that room with a smile and a sore arm from him with a surprise punch every time😏 Rest Easy JD! — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) January 12, 2019

Saddened of the news that JD Gibbs has passed. Admired by all in the NASCAR community & someone you instantly wanted to be friends with when you met him. Thoughts & prayers to the entire Gibbs family. — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) January 12, 2019