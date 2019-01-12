J.D. Gibbs, co-founder of Joe Gibbs Racing and Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs’ eldest son, dies at 49
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Joe Gibbs Racing co-founder J.D. Gibbs, the eldest son of team owner and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs, has died.
NASCAR.com reported that J.D. Gibbs died Friday evening at the age of 49 following “complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease.”
In May of 2015, it was announced that JD was battling “conditions related to brain function.” He had been undergoing treatment in recent years.
Gibbs played football at The College of William & Mary and was married and had four children.
The Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, released a statement saying they are heartbroken for the Gibbs family.
“For anyone who had the honor and privilege to know J.D., he was instantly recognized as a champion in life and sports,” the statement read, in part.