‘Full of big smiles!’: 2 new photos on Facebook show Jayme Closs, who was found safe after being kidnapped

BARRON, Wisc. — Nearly 48 hours after Jayme Closs was reported found, updates about her condition are continually being posted to a Facebook page called Healing for Jayme Closs. Two new photos were posted Saturday afternoon.

The first was a solo selfie of Jayme, snuggled up in bed with her dog Molly and another unidentified pup.

The second photo was another selfie with her aunt, Jennifer Smith, with a caption reading “Love her so much!!! What a glorious day !!”

The photos were posted with a short but sweet caption that read:

Another photo from this morning that’s been approved for reposting

Aunt Jennifer reports Jayme is full of big smiles today (And so are we!!)

Everyone is so proud of you, Jayme!!

Jake Patterson, 21, allegedly shot and killed Jayme’s parents. Their bodies were found October 15 after a mysterious 911 call led deputies to their home in Barron, Wisconsin.

The 13-year-old was missing when police arrived, leading to an intense manhunt that ended when she was found alive Thursday about 70 miles from her home, 88 days after she disappeared.