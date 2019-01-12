Closings and delays in the Piedmont Triad due to wintry weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for a list of closings and delays in the Piedmont Triad, our list is updated every five minutes.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for the following counties: Davie, Alamance, Surry, Forsyth, Caswell, Wilkes, Yadkin, Guilford, Stokes and Rockingham.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for Davidson, Randolph, Stanly, Chatham, Rowan and Montgomery counties.

The warnings are in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday. The advisories are in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cold air is now in place and our weather system is still moving across the country and headed our way. We’ll see a few flurries, sprinkles and brief sleet pellets during the day on Saturday. Much of the day will be dry and no issues are expected outside of the mountains and possibly a little in the foothills. Temperatures will slip to the upper 20s and back to the upper 30s on Saturday.

On Saturday, most of the moisture arrives, with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and non-freezing rain across the area. Temperatures should dip to freezing in the Triad after 8 p.m., while areas to south may briefly dip to near freezing for a few hours a little later. Any mix of snow and sleet should go over to all sleet and freezing rain across the Triad during the night. Areas north of the Triad should see snow remain in the mix longer. All of this means more snow north and west and more freezing rain Triad and south. Lows near 30 in the Triad to near 32 south of Asheboro.

Snowfall of 2-3 inches in most mountain areas with pockets getting over 3 inches. The foothills and areas near Virginia border will likely see 1-2 inches of snow and sleet. In the immediate Triad, ½ to 1 inch of snow and sleet with the most on the northwest side. South of the Triad less than ½ inch of snow and sleet. All of the Triad should plan for between 0.1 and 0.25 inch of freezing rain. This also extends south into Randolph and all of Davidson counties. Montgomery County freezing rain amounts between 0.1 and 0.15 inch.

We should be back above freezing after 10 a.m. Sunday, sooner to the south of the Triad and a few hours later. During the day, precipitation will again be mixed, but light and patchy. Highs back to the mid-30s.

There is a slight chance for a few flurries on Monday, otherwise a dry week with milder weather returning on Tuesday.