Woman who allegedly struck, killed manicurist after skipping out on $35 bill arrested

LAS VEGAS – Police have arrested a woman accused of trying to avoid paying $35 at a nail salon and running over and killing an employee who worked there.

ABC News reported that Krystal Whipple, 21, was arrested in Glendale, Arizona, Friday morning after investigators learned where she was.

The crime happened Dec. 29 at a salon in the Las Vegas area after the woman’s card was declined.

She allegedly told an employee she would get another payment from her car, but then left without paying.

The nail tech and her husband went after the suspect and the nail tech got in front of her car, according to police.

Officials said the victim, Ngoc Q. Nguyen, was ran over, dragged about 50 feet and then died at a medical center.